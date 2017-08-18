Scattered thunderstorms developing Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio--This weekend, a weak system may trigger scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon (especially inland), but Sunday will be drier and sunny-soaked.

Right now, the weekend pick-day is Sunday. A big cool down is expected later next week, very comfortable with pleasant temps.

Weather for Monday's solar eclipse is looking okay. Andre went so far as to say it could be a NACITS day -- his acronym for 'not a cloud in the sky.'

Check your hour-by-hour overnight forecast into early Saturday morning: