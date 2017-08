Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Are you ready for some fall fun?

We sent DroneFOX out to Mapleside Farms in Brunswick to check out its new corn maze.

This year's theme is a tribute to Cleveland sports; it features Joe Thomas, as well as the Indians logo and #CLEstrong.

Mapleside Farms said the 7-acre corn maze will be fun and challenging.

There is an event for adults only at Mapleside Farms tonight.

Fun for the whole family begins on Sept. 9 and 10. There will be themed weekends through Halloween.

**Check out more details including hours, HERE**