Police arrest man accused of attacking, raping woman in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police have arrested a man accused of attacking and raping a woman in her Cleveland home.

Police say the suspect was identified as Garrett Patrick Hughes, Jr., 52, after detectives received tips from the public.

A warrant was issued and he was taken into custody Friday.

Hughes is charged with rape for the attack which happened Aug. 14. He’s accused of beating and cutting a woman in her face and arms, and sexually assaulting her.

The woman was treated at the hospital for serious injuries including several lacerations.

The 46-year-old victim told police the suspect came to her home with a friend of hers. When the friend left, she said he attacked her.

Thursday, police released surveillance video images of the suspect in the hopes of identifying him.