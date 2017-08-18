Petition aims to save Willoughby South High School’s ‘Rebel’ logo

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Hundreds are fighting to save the Willoughby South High School mascot.

On Thursday, the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools announced the South Rebel logo will no longer be used. The name will stay for now. Superintendent Steve Thompson said, during a news conference, it’s because the Rebel has taken on a negative connotation.

A petition on Change.org has more than 2,500 signatures since it was started about 18 hours ago.

The petition’s description simply says, “We will not lose an iconic emblem to the 1%. Vote to keep the South High Rebel.” It will be delivered to Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools when it hits its 5,000 signature goal.

The mascot depicts a man dressed in a uniform with an “X” on his hat. A confederate flag was included in the logo until the early-1990s.

“This should have been an open discussion and the decision should have included the parents and students. The way this was handled was not right,” said one woman who signed the petition.

“South High should keep the rebel mascot. It is not offensive and is a part of the schools (sic) history,” a man posted on the Change.org petition.