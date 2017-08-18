Parma schools allowing students to ‘opt out’ of eclipse activites

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma City School District is allowing parents to decide if their children will participate in eclipse activities on Monday.

The partial eclipse will be visible in our area from 1:06 p.m. to 3:51 p.m. on Monday, with the peak being at 2:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Parma schools sent a letter home with students, warning of the dangers of looking at the sun without taking safety precautions.

“Many different outside activities will be happening at all of our buildings with adult supervision and with safety standards in place. Looking directly into the sun can damage your retinas. Therefore, if you have concerns and do not want your child to participate in any outdoor activities on that day, please return the completed form below,” the letter said.

Schools across the area are finding different ways to handle the eclipse. Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County will be closed on Monday because of “the dangers associated with viewing the eclipse even inadvertently during dismissal.”

