Missing: Francisco Omar Roman Santiago

FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.

Francisco Omar Roman Santiago, 40, was last seen July 23 on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. He was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

He has a tattoo that says "tribal" on his neck and one that says "Santiago" on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

