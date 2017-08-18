Latest viral bedtime chart has parents everywhere LOLing

A new viral bedtime chart has parents laughing, freaking out and arguing online.

The chart was posted on the MommyMoment blog, with an article on tips to help your child fall asleep.

It says that two-year-olds should be in bed by 7 p.m., and it then increases by 15 minutes each year as kids get older.

So, according to the chart, three-year-olds should be in bed at 7:15 p.m., four-year-olds at 7:30 p.m. and so on.

The chart was shared Aug. 4, and has been shared over 9,000 times. There are more than 600 comments.

The blog also included tips for getting your child on track with a normal bedtime. Those include anything from soothing music and magnesium to warm milk and prayer.

A different chart went viral back in 2016 and 2015. It was compiled by an elementary school in Wisconsin and has gotten over 400,000 shares. Check that chart out here.