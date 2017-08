× Indians’ Corey Kluber taken out of game after apparent injury

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber left the game Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

In the 6th, Kluber appeared to twist his ankle when coming off the mound.

He stayed in for one more batter, then he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

