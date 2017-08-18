I-Team exclusive video: Shooting in police parking lot in custody dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video from a shooting in a local police station parking lot, and it happened in a situation many parents go through every day.

We’ve obtained police body camera video from a shooting late last year as a dad handed off his children to their mother exchanging custody.

The video was just released now that the criminal case has closed.

Isaiah Martin this week went to prison.

The shooting happened outside Cleveland’s first district police headquarters. A dad went there to hand off his kids to their mother. And it shows how tension in child custody matters can erupt even outside a police station. The father told police he argued with the mother and Martin rolled up.

The body camera video shows Martin told police that night, “I pointed the gun because I know we have tension. I didn't aim for his head no matter how much anger. I don't know; I shot him on his left side. Excuse my language, but he gave no (expletive) about the gun, like he wanted me to do it."

Cuyahoga County prosecutors built a case, and this week Judge Shannon Gallagher sent Martin to prison for three years.

You may be surprised this shooting happened in the parking lot just steps away from a police station. But then consider, the I TEAM found the actual shooting was not caught on camera. No security cameras monitor outside that police building.

The I TEAM has also found another recent case at another police building where an outdoor camera wasn’t working. City Hall largely avoided our questions about security outside police buildings.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office, Dan Williams, said, "As a rule of thumb we do not discuss the location of the security surveillance camera in the city.”

Meantime, the shooting victim in this case is disappointed Martin didn’t get sent away for a longer sentence. And records show Isaiah Martin is appealing.