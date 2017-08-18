Help name baby giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently welcomed a baby giraffe. Now, you have a chance to help name the little one.

The male giraffe calf was born on Aug. 6, weighing about 160 pounds and standing more than 6 feet tall. The 12-day-old baby is growing fast, gaining 30 pounds already.

On Wednesday, he made his debut at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter. Zoo staff said baby and mom, Jhasmin, will gradually spend more time on exhibit. But for now, they will mostly be inside to allow for bonding time.

You can help select a name for the new calf. Cast your vote with a donation to the Future for Wildlife Fund. It protects giraffes by addressing poaching, relocating animals to secure endangered populations and studying diseases.

Here are the possible names of Jhasmin's baby:

Ogbonna (og-bon-a): image of his father

Abidemi (ab-a-Demi): born during father's absence (ab-a-Demi)

Ikenna (ick-enna): father's power

Zawadi (za-wad-ee): gift

