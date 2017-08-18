Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of heroin in Oregon backyard

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Oregon family’s golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family’s backyard.

KATU-TV reported Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it.

As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as more than 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson praised Kenyon, and said, “Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise and with the help of Kenyon this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community”.

Sheriff Svenson presented Kenyon with an official Yamhill County K-9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K-9 for life.