Fox 8 Jukebox: Frank McComb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Frank McComb is an internationally known artist. His soulful voice is often described as sounding like a mix between Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway. Frank is one of Cleveland's Own, a graduate of Glenville High School , who's collaborated with artists such as Prince, Chaka Khan, Will Smith and Najee.

Frank is back in Northeast Ohio for a special show at Edgewater Marina. Click here to get information about the 6th Annual Jazz By The Lake. To learn more about Frank McComb and his music (16 CD releases) click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video