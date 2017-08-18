× Former Northfield Center Township employee accused of stealing credit cards, using them to buy school supplies

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A former Northfield Center Township employee is accused of stealing two credit cards.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1, township trustees reported the theft of the cards.

Detectives investigated and said they determined former employee, Rosemary Barrett, 55, of Macedonia, used the credit cards to purchase a hotel room in North Carolina for a wedding, and school supplies for her children.

The total was around $1,900.

One of the credit cards belonged to Northfield Center Township; the other belonged to the Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Joint Fire District.

The sheriff’s office said Barrett used to be employed by the Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Joint Fire District as a fiscal officer in January of 2012.

When the fire district ceased operations in September of 2016, Barrett was hired by Northfield Center Township trustees in a temporary position to close out the finances of the fire district with respect to Northfield Center Township.

She was arrested for theft, a felony, and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.