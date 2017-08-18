Former employee accused of shooting Shaker Square restaurant owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Akin Affrica, 45, is still recovering after he was shot outside his popular Shaker Square restaurant, Zanzibar, back in June.

"I was surprised. I was surprised. I found out when the public found out," said Affrica, reacting to the news that police issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jamir McCall of Shaker Heights.

McCall is charged with felonious assault.

"A former employee-employer relationship. He had worked for me at a previous time," said Affrica.

Affrica says the shooting happened right after closing.

He and another employee were carrying boxes to his truck, which was parked out back.

"When I opened up the back door, I saw a guy standing there with a gun and a mask. I immediately dropped the boxes and ran. I heard the gunshots. I fell," said Affrica.

Affrica was shot in the right leg and right hip.

The other employee wasn't hit.

Affrica says McCall ran away empty-handed. Police haven't arrested him yet.

In the meantime, Affrica is pleading to the public: if they know something, say something.

He believes the suspect wasn't acting alone.

"Nobody was prepared for me to come out of that door that quickly. I threw a wrench in somebody's plans that night," said Affrica.