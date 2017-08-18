× Do you know where he is? Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office looking for sex offender

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Dale Daniel Ryser, 42, hasn’t satisfied his offender registration requirements under Ohio law. He’s out of compliance and wanted.

Ryser is described as about 6’3″, 400 lbs, with blue eyes and was last pictured with a beard.

The sheriff’s office says Ryser is currently under supervision of the Adult Parole Authority who has issued a local pick-up warrant due to his violent history and failure to comply with the rules of his supervision.

Ryser has previous charges that include abduction; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; assault; resisting arrest, and charges of battery which include assault on a peace officer.

He was last seen driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio Registration: 816YZY.

If you see Ryser or his vehicle, you’re asked to avoid approaching or confronting him; instead, call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office right away at (330) 339-2000.