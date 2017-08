× Cleveland woman charged for leaving kids in hot car alone

CLEVELAND- A woman is facing charges for leaving two children alone in a hot car with the engine running outside a grocery store.

Taneisha Head was arrested Wednesday, after police say she left two kids, 4 and 5 years old in a car alone with the doors unlocked, keys in the ignition, and the engine running outside a Dave’s Supermarket.

Police say at the time it was 81 degrees outside.

Head has been charged with child endangering.