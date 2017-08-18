Cleveland police union to replace items stolen from nun during carjacking

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police union is promising to make sure some good comes from an outrageous crime against a local nun.

Thursday, a gunman carjacked a 71-year-old nun with St. Aloysius.

The crime happened on the city’s northeast side. The gunman took off with the vehicle that held $300 in school supplies, the church basketball uniforms, and track equipment.

Now, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association says his group will replace what was stolen and more. Steve Loomis said, “The CPPA is going to identify the missing belongings, double them in size, and replace them for the Sister.” He added, “It is the right thing to do.”

Friday, police recovered the stolen car, but as of late in the day, they were still searching for a suspect. Police did not say if any of the stolen belongings were still in the car when it was located.

