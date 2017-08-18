Cleveland nun carjacked at gunpoint, school supplies stolen

CLEVELAND– A 71-year-old nun was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint outside her home in Cleveland.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Mandalay Avenue on the city’s east side.

According to the police report, the suspect asked the victim for the time. After she responded, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded her keys.

The victim asked if she could get her items for St. Aloysius Parish out of the car, but the man said, “I ain’t no church.” He drove off in the blue 2004 Honda Civic, which is registered to Ursuline Academy of Cleveland.

The car contained $300 in school supplies, the church basketball uniforms and track equipment, the police report said.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.