Cedar Point offer: Pre-K Pass gives kids ages 3-5 free access

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Parents, here’s a cool offer if you want to take the little ones to Cedar Point.

The amusement park is offering free access to kids ages 3-5 with a Pre-K Pass.

That means free access for the rest of 2017, and all of 2018.

But, parents must register online in order for their kids to get the pass.

Cedar Point says you need to hurry on this offer; it’s only available for a limited time.

**Register here and find out more info**

