Akron Zoo mourns loss of male Sumatran tiger, Leo.

AKRON- The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of their male Sumatran tiger, Leonidas, “Leo” who was euthanized Sunday.

According to a news release, the Animal Care staff recently observed a change in Leo’s appetite, leading to a veterinary medical exam last week. During the exam, the veterinary staff discovered that he had significant liver disease. Leo immediately underwent an aggressive treatment regimen, however he did not respond to therapy and continued to rapidly decline.

Leo was born on July 9, 2011, at the Oklahoma City Zoo. He arrived at the Akron Zoo back in March of 2015.

The Akron Zoo is actively working with the Tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) and is expecting a placement recommendation soon, but until that time the tiger exhibit will remain closed.

“Leo was a great cat and a wonderful ambassador for his species,” commented Eric Albers, Animal Curator. “He was very much like a typically finicky cat and would only do what Leo wanted to do and when Leo wanted to do it. However, the staff appreciated him and enjoyed having him in Akron to educate and inspire our community.”