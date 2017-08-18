AAA warns of traffic jams, distracted driving during ‘Great American Eclipse’

CLEVELAND– We’re just days away from the “Great American Eclipse.”

A total eclipse will be visible in a 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina on Monday. But other areas, including Ohio, will see a partial eclipse between 1:06 p.m. and 3:51 p.m. The maximum eclipse in Cleveland is at 2:30 p.m.

Check out our solar eclipse guide here

The No. 1 issue is keeping your eyes safe. Looking directly at the sun can cause severe damage. Many vendors are sold out of NASA-approved eclipse glasses.

But there are other issues related to the solar eclipse. In the “totality” zone, drivers should expect heavy traffic and gridlock.

“National and local agencies are warning travelers that they could encounter traffic jams along various points of the totality zone or other areas where the eclipse may be visible,” said Theresa Podguski, director of public affairs for AAA East Central.

Here are AAA’s tips for driving during the eclipse:

Do not drive distracted; don’t use a cell phone or other devices while driving. Focus on the “task” of driving.

Don’t look at the eclipse while driving and don’t take photos while driving.

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event. Do not drive or park on dry grass – it’s a fire danger.

To view and/or photograph the eclipse, exit the highway to a safe location.

While operating a vehicle, don’t wear eclipse glasses.

Turn your headlights on — do not rely on your automatic headlights when the eclipse blocks out the sun. Make sure lights are on as the moon begins to cross in front of the sun.

Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists along smaller roads. People may be parking, walking and cycling alongside the road before the eclipse to get a view. Look for pedestrians who also may be looking up and not looking ahead.

Anticipate heavy congestion, especially on the interstates in the path on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.

August is peak highway construction season. Safety devices like cones, barrels and changeable message signs will be in place, posing a potential risk for distracted drivers even if construction workers may not be present.

More stories on the solar eclipse here