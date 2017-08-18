90-year-old woman remembers uncle whose crypt was desecrated by vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- Jeanne Wright of Stow remembers her uncle, Ralph Boetcher, as a World War I veteran, a hard working man with many friends.

Boetcher died in 1980 at the age of 85.

His wife was already deceased at the time and they had no children.

The couple was interred in a mausoleum at the East Akron Cemetery where, on Tuesday, Rita Lavelle of Akron discovered someone had desecrated Boetcher's final resting place, leaving his remains on the ground.

Wright says her uncle had a small farm with six head of cattle and a pasture.

He also had a full time job at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company which is right across the street from the cemetery.

"He would get up and milk the cows and take them to pasture and then get cleaned up and go to Goodyear and work," said Boetcher, who believes she may be the last living relative who would have known Boetcher.

"He just was a real nice nice individual. I don't remember him ever having an argument with anybody. I don't imagine you could step on him but he was just a real nice individual; they had a lot of friends," said Wright.

Thirty-seven years after Boetcher's death, she believes most of the people who would have known him are also deceased so she cannot imagine why someone would have walked past hundreds of other crypts, many which would have been easier to break into, to intentionally target his.

"There would be no indication that my aunt and uncle had two cents, really, and they wouldn't have it in a vault if they had had it," said Wright.

The vandals broke through a marble plate and a concrete seal, then pulled Boetcher's coffin out leaving his remains on the ground.

When Lavelle and her husband first made the discovery they believed some of the remains were missing, but the cemetery reports that everything was there.

The thought that someone might have desecrated the crypt to steal valuables from her uncle's coffin makes no sense to Wright.

"Why they particularly picked that one I don't know, because my aunt's coffin was there. They could have assumed that she would have jewelry on if they were thinking that he would have jewelry; that's the only think I could think of," said Wright.

"I think they must be very sick. I can't imagine how people are raised that they would do something like that," she added.

Police are working to try and identify the person or persons who are responsible.

In the meantime, the cemetery has placed Boetcher's remains back in his crypt while they make repairs and work to enhance their security.

A local veterans group is planning to help provide a dignified reinterment sometime in the next several weeks after a new marble plate is delivered.

Speaking for the board of trustees, Malinda Largent says she strongly believes someone will be caught and tells FOX 8 the board will prosecute to the fullest extent.

Wright, meanwhile, simply wants her uncle's remains to rest in peace.

"Just like the rest of us," she said, "that they are not disturbed."​