Twinsburg K-9 nears retirement as new dog starts training

TWINSBURG, Ohio– K-9 Yasso of the Twinsburg Police Department is ready to move on to the next stage of his life, full of naps, fetch and belly rubs.

The German Shepherd served the city for eight years and even gained a huge Instagram following. But it’s nearly time for the police pooch to retire.

Yasso’s handler Patrolman Yamil Encarnacion posted about his retirement on Wednesday. Encarnacion said plans to buy the K-9 so he can take care of Yasso for the rest of his life.

This week, Encarnacion started training with his new partner, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Caesar. The pair will spend six weeks learning apprehension, tracking, narcotics detection, handler protection and evidence recovery.

Once certified, Caesar will officially take over as official K-9 for Twinsburg police.

