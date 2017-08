CLEVELAND — All lanes of I-71 NB at W 130th St. were closed for a short time Thursday night.

According to ODOT, the closing was due to an accident. Drivers were asked to find another route.

At just before 10:30 p.m., ODOT tweeted that all lanes were reopened.

#CLEtraffic All lanes of I-71 NB at West 130th St are now open. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 18, 2017

#CLEtraffic All lanes of I-71 NB are closed at W 130th St due to an accident. Emergency crews are on scene. Motorists should seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/9YCzdyySb7 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 18, 2017