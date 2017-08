Planning date nights with your partner can be a lot of work — and require to precious commodities: time and money.

But a new study says couples who carve out time for dates have better relationships.

HealthDay reports that the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia says how you spend your date night matters, too.

Couples that do more than simply dinner and a movie are more likely to have better communication and intimacy.

Going on a hike or dancing strengthens such bonds.

Read more here.