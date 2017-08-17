Show Info: August 17, 2017
Medina Salsa Company
Today we got started in the kitchen with a delicious summer recipe: salsa!
http://www.medinasalsa.com/
Comedian John Caponera
He’s one of our favorite comedians on this show!
Tonight – Saturday
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Wild Fox & Flower
Meghan Wingenfeld taught us how to make a simple bouquet!
5-11p Night Market
August 25th
East 21st & Rockwell, Cleveland
www.NightMarketCle.com
Dazzle Awards Winners
The Dazzle Awards recognized some very talented high school students: Reyna and Brandon!
Twitter: @DazzleAwardsCLE
Sunnyside Chevy
If you’re in the market for a new car, you will quickly find out that “not all dealerships are the same!”
1100 E Broad St
Elyria, OH 44035
www.sunnysidechevrolet.com
Mortach Financial
We’re all human. We have fears, and for some, the thought of retirement can be pretty scary!
https://mortachfinancial.com/
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
We made a quick trip to Lorain County just for Foundry Kitchen & Bar!
foundrykitchen.bar/