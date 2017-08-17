× Senior officer of USS Fitzgerald to be relieved of command after collision that killed Elyria sailor, 6 others

WASHINGTON— The Navy says the commanding officer of a warship that lost seven sailors in a collision off the coast of Japan will be relieved of command, and nearly a dozen other sailors face punishment.

Adm. William Moran, the No. 2 Navy officer, told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that the actions are to be taken shortly, although the Navy’s investigation into how and why the USS Fitzgerald collided with the container ship in June has not yet been completed.

One of the sailors killed in the collision was 37-year old Gary Rehm, Jr. of Elyria.

Rehm lost his life after saving the lives of several of his fellow sailors when the collision happened.

The Navy announced Wednesday that the seven sailors who died were posthumously advanced to their next rank. Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm, Jr. was posthumously advanced to Chief Petty Officer.

Adm. William Moran says the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, based in Japan, is removing the top three sailors — the commanding officer, the executive officer and the command master chief — from duty aboard the Fitzgerald.

Moran says they and others will face non-judicial punishments yet to be determined.

Continuing coverage.