Risk for severe storms this afternoon

Several lines of storms will develop. One in the afternoon and another one during the evening. Locally heavy rainfall with each storm. The highest opportunity for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will be between 2 PM and 8 PM. Two lines will develop. One between 2 and 5pm. Another line between 6 and 10pm.

Our area is split between a MARGINAL (Southeast) and SLIGHT (Northwest) severe risk. The main threat will be heavy rain with flooding concerns.

Next, damaging winds. There is an outside chance that we could have a storm that rotates. An isolated tornado is possible today mainly in western Ohio.

