Resident reports tornado in Trumbull County; NWS looking into it

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A resident in Trumbull County has reported a tornado near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna Township. That’s according to Trumbull County dispatch.

The National Weather Service is looking into the report.

Some FOX 8 viewers shared photos with us from the areas of Cortland and Niles; you can see those photos, above.

Two separate tornado warnings were issued for Trumbull County on Thursday evening.

