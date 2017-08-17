Police looking for man accused of attacking, raping woman in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for attacking and raping a woman in her Cleveland home.

Police say it happened on August 14 at around 12:30 a.m.

The 46-year-old victim said the suspect came to her home with a friend of hers. When the friend left, police say the suspect beat and cut the woman in her face and arms. He also sexually assaulted her.

The victim left her home to call 911. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries including several lacerations.

The suspect in this case, who went by the name Gary, should be considered violent and dangerous.

Police released surveillance video photos of the suspect which were taken at the Hanini Petroleum station on West 73rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5152.