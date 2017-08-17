Police: 17-year-old boy shot during robbery, stripped of clothing during crime

EUCLID- A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot during a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Brush Avenue and E. 264th Street. When police officers arrived they found a trail of blood, which led them to the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

One woman told FOX 8 she heard two gunshots and a few minutes later heard someone screaming for help. The woman ran out of her apartment and dragged the victim into the building. She then took off her own pants to cover the victim until officers arrived.

The suspects had stripped the victim of all his clothing and left him naked.

Officers treated the teen at the scene until EMS could arrive and transport him to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.