Natalee Holloway’s father finds human remains in Aruba, says they could be his daughter’s

The father of Natalee Holloway announced Wednesday that he and an investigator found human remains behind a home in Aruba, Today reports.

Natalee Holloway, 18, disappeared in Aruba during a graduation trip 12 years ago. No one has ever been in the case.

Her father, Dave Holloway, and private investigator TJ Ward, said that the remains were found following an 18-month investigation. The remains are being DNA tested to determine if they belong to Natalee.

“When we determined these remains were human, I was shocked,” Holloway told Today. “I know there’s a possibility this could be someone else, and I’m just trying to wait and see.”

Today reports that Joran van der Sloot, with whom Natalee was last seen, is in prison in Peru in the murder of a business student. An informant put Ward and Dave Holloway in contact with a man who claims he had information regarding van der Sloot and his involvement in Natalee’s disappearance.

“We have a person who states he was directly involved with Joran van der Sloot in disposing of Natalee’s remains,” Holloway said. “I thought, you know, there may be something to this.”

That informant led them to the home where the remains were found.

It could be up to a month before it’s determined if they are those of Natallee Holloway.

Read more here.