Mom thanks community, wants justice after 3-year-old daughter killed as they crossed street

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parents of a 3-year-old girl, who was hit and killed by a driver in Broadview Heights, are thanking the community for their support.

Timara Wilcoxson spoke exclusively with Fox 8 News. She says she and her boyfriend, Jeremy Thomas, the girl's father, have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love they’ve received.

Timara had just stopped by Jerermy’s employer, C.C. Appliances, and was walking on E. Royalton Rd when the tragic accident happened Monday.

Timara was with her three little girls: 4-year-old Mya, 3-year-old Janyia, and 1-year-old Kylina.

They were preparing to cross Taylor Ave which witnesses confirmed to police had a red light.

Timara saw a car was stopped at the light, but thought it would be okay to cross.

As they stepped into the road, Timara says the car suddenly took off and ran right into them.

She tried to push the girls out of harm's way but was knocked to the ground with her youngest daughter in her arms, while Janyia was underneath the vehicle.

“I said, 'Janyia, wake up; you’re not doing this to mommy, just wake up,'" said Timara, fighting back tears.

Timara, who is 7-months pregnant, began having contractions and was rushed to the hospital where doctors were able to stop the early labor with medications.

According to the police report, the driver, 41-year-old Jordan Campbell Goughler, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

“He took my child's life,” said Timara. “I hope he gets the justice that probably needs to be served.”

Funeral services for Janyia will be held Monday, August 21, from noon until 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted.

Co-workers of Jeremy have also set up a GoFundMe account to help out the young family.