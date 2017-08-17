Missing: Melissa Lewis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Melissa Lewis, 47, hasn't been seen since July 23 in Cleveland.

That day, she was on Virginia Avenue, wearing long jean shorts and a bright-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Oliver with Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

