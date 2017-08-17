LeBron James shares first photo in new Cavs uniform

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James shared on Thursday night the first photo of him in the new Cavaliers uniform.

The Cavs star posted it on Instagram, and said:

Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let’s get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness🚀#savagemode#IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary😈

Welcome to the Terrordome!! Let's get this thing back going ASAP!! Savage Season 15 #striveforgreatness🚀 #savagemode #IFeelSoGoodRightNowItsScary😈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

The two new looks are called the Association edition, with white jerseys and the Icon edition, with wine jerseys. Both of them feature the Nike logo. Nike is the NBA’s official uniform provider for the upcoming season. They also feature the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot logo. Back in the spring, the Cavs announced their collaboration with Goodyear, since teams are now allowed to put sponsor logos on their uniforms.

The Cavaliers open the 2017-2018 season on Oct. 17.

**More on LeBron, here**