Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County to close school on day of solar eclipse

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County will be closed Monday, on the day of the solar eclipse.

According to Superintendent John Montanaro, “after considering the dangers associated with viewing the Eclipse even inadvertently during dismissal and on the bus ride home, we have decided to close school on Monday, August 21st.”

Montanaro said they have replaced the normal school day with a teacher and administrator in-service professional work day.

The partial solar eclipse will be seen in the Cleveland-area from just after 1 p.m. to around 4 p.m. on Monday.

