I-Team: More uncovered about driver, officer involved in arrest caught on camera

EUCLID, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM is tracking a series of new developments in the case of a violent arrest in Euclid caught on camera. The attorney for the man arrested is speaking out; the union for the officer is backing him publicly, and we’ve uncovered more about the driver and officer involved.

Saturday, Euclid Police dash cam video and citizen cell phone captured the arrest of Richard Hubbard after a traffic stop. It quickly turned into a struggle. The video has gone viral. The driver is facing charges for resisting arrest and more; officer Michael Amiott is on paid leave.

Defense attorney, Christopher McNeal, told the I TEAM, "This was an excessive use of force.”

But we asked why the driver didn’t just comply from the start. McNeal said, "We are not going to litigate the facts of this case in the media."

But he added, "You can clearly see that in less than 3 seconds of him exiting the vehicle, he was being beaten."

For the first time, the union for officer Michael Amiott is talking about it. In a written statement, Euclid FOP Lodge#18 President Dave Trend said, Over the weekend Officer Amiott …responded in a manner that he felt necessary.

"We stand with Officer Amiott and we hope that people will not rush to judgment, but rather will understand the literally-split-second decision and response required of our police…”

Having said that the union president also recognized everyone has an opinion about how much force is too much.

And McNeal agrees the whole story has not come to light yet. He said, "We also recently have some new leads which we are also currently investigating which we believe will deliver new facts."

The I TEAM has shown you Amiott resigned from Mentor Police as he was about to get fired there for lying about a traffic stop.

We’ve now obtained his Euclid Police personnel file. It shows several letters of commendation for a job well done making arrests and more. But it also includes a few letters of reprimand or caution. One goes back to a traffic stop last year. Amiott was written up for using his gun as an “impact weapon.” And he was warned about controlling his temper.

As for the driver, he goes to court next week for the resisting arrest charge and traffic cases including driving with a suspended license. The I TEAM checked his driving record, and we found his license has been suspended 3 times.

His attorney says he is also exploring a civil lawsuit.

The officer is on paid leave as his bosses conduct an internal investigation.

