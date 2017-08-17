Friday forecast: Partly cloudy, not as humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It certainly was an active evening with several tornado warnings in Trumbull County.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Hartford. There were several reports of some tree-top damage along with some power lines down along Route 7.

One funnel passed right over Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.

**Read more, here**

Dew points will slowly fall out of the tropical zone by Friday afternoon with a much quieter day.

A weak system may trigger scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon (especially inland), but Sunday will be drier and sunny-soaked.