Friday forecast: Partly cloudy, not as humid

It certainly was an active evening with several tornado warnings in Trumbull County.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Hartford. There were several reports of some tree-top damage along with some power lines down along Route 7.
One funnel passed right over Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna.
Dew points will slowly fall out of the tropical zone by Friday afternoon with a much quieter day.
A weak system may trigger scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon (especially inland), but Sunday will be drier and sunny-soaked.