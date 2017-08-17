Euclid Fraternal Order of Police stands with officer following violent arrest video

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Fraternal Order of Police is responding after a video of a weekend arrest is drawing criticism.

Officers pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation on East 228th Street.

Police said Hubbard ignored orders and resisted as an officer took him into custody. Video showed an officer, identified as Michael Amiott, punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

The following statement was released by Euclid Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #18 President Dave Trend:

“During these polarizing times, raw video of police officers using force to subdue those who resist arrest can be difficult to watch. Everyone has an opinion about how much force is necessary and how much is too much. It’s easy to provide commentary after the fact. It’s not easy being in the moment, on the street, trying to keep our community safe. “Over the weekend Officer Amiott faced just such a situation and responded in a manner that he felt necessary. Officer Amiott is on administrative leave while the city reviews the situation. “We stand with Officer Amiott and we hope that people will not rush to judgment, but rather will understand the literally-split-second decision and response required of our police and will let the administrative review process play out.”

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail said the arrest will be thoroughly investigated, calling violence in any situation, “disturbing and difficult to watch.” Police Chief Scott Meyer asked people for patience during the review.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP released a statement, condemning the officer’s use of force. Leaders said they are, “appalled by the brutality.”

