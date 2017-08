ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Erionna Cooks, 14, has been reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 7.

She is known to frequent the 100 block of Melvyn Lane and the 100 block of Bell Avenue.

She is described as having black shaved hair in the style of a Mohawk and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ligas at 440-326-1207 or Elyria dispatch at 440-323-3302.