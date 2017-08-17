Don’t look up until you know potential dangers of solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- With the solar eclipse coming on Monday, you need to be sure you are looking at it with the right equipment.

The potential damage could be permanent, according to a leading eye surgeon.

"I can tell you, if you look at the sun, even with a partial eclipse, the sun rays are so powerful even in two seconds you can actually cause possible permanent damage," said Doctor Faruk Orge, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The doctor says there is no time that you can look directly at the sun safely without special equipment.

The sun’s rays carry many different types of light that can cause physical and chemical damage to your vision.

Think of it like sunburn, but in the eye.

Overexposure to the sun can change the chemistry or can even cause physical burns or spots in the eye tissue that impair vision and, in severe cases, create a permanent reduction of vision.

“We call this thermal damage. It actually causes physical and chemical damage and in the last phases it causes scar tissue and that could be permanent, and the area that's affected could change forever."

Doctor Orge said the best way to protect your eyes from the solar eclipse is to use only special filters or glasses that meet the American Astronomical Society recommended ISO rating of 12312-2.

That means it will adequately protect the eye from UV rays and other harmful rays.

To make sure that your glasses meet the standard, you can test them by placing a lens in front of your cell phone.

“If you happen to have bought these filters even through a credible source, but when you put them on, if you actually see the outlines of the furniture or the room, this is not up to par at all," Dr. Orge said. “You should not be able to see anything through this unless there is a very strong light source."

For more information about how to protect your eyes in the sunlight or during the eclipse, you can go to the American Academy of Ophthalmology website.

For more information about safe viewing of the eclipse, you can go to American Astronomical Society website.

