× I-90 east closed; One person killed in crash

CLEVELAND– One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 east in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened between East 72nd Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to Cleveland EMS, one person is dead. Witnesses said the crash involves a box truck.

The left three lanes of I-90 east are closed. Traffic is stop and go from Chester Avenue.

ODOT advises drivers to use an alternate route. It is not known when the entire highway will reopen.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.