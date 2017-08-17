Cleveland Clinic pulls fundraiser from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic has pulled a fundraiser that was to take place at a Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement Thursday:

“After careful consideration, Cleveland Clinic has decided that it will not hold a Florida fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in 2018. We thank the staff of Mar-a-Lago for their service over the years.”

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation event was to take place at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

A group of Cleveland Clinic staff members previously asked Cleveland CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove to move the fundraiser in light of the president’s recent executive order on immigration.

The Cleveland Clinic has found itself in the middle of the immigration discussion after a first-year internal medicine resident at the hospital was denied entry into the country. Dr. Suha Abushamma, a Sudanese national, was visiting family in Saudi Arabia. She was able to come back to Cleveland because a federal judge suspended the travel ban.

Trump’s executive order barred citizens from seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the United States. On Sunday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the government’s request to resume the travel ban.

