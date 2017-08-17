Canton police looking for parents of child found wandering

CANTON, Ohio– Police are looking for help locating the parents or legal guardians of a girl who was found wandering in Canton.

She was located at 4 a.m. Thursday in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of 36th St. NW. The girl is not able to provide police with any personal information.

The child, seen in the photos in this story, is 4’8″, 85 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s believed she’s between the ages of 11 and 14.

If you have any information on the child, please let police know by calling 330-649-5800 or texting CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.

