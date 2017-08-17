Browns, Pro Football Hall of Fame bid to host NFL Draft

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission placed a bid to host an upcoming NFL Draft in Northeast Ohio.

The application was delivered to NFL headquarters last week, the group announced in a news release on Thursday. They are hoping to welcome the three-day event to Cleveland and Canton in 2019 or 2020.

“Cleveland and Canton are the ideal sites for the NFL Draft due to our region’s unmatched passion and respect for football, as well as our commitment to its future and the next generation of Hall of Fame players,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Browns owners, in a statement.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been going through a $600 million transformation to include a four-star hotel, restaurants and retail space. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formally known as Fawcett Stadium, also got a face lift.

New York City was the longtime host for the NFL Draft. But over the past three years, its moved to Chicago and Philadelphia.