Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Introducing the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's baby giraffe!

The Zoo announced last Monday that it welcomed a male giraffe calf on August 6. The baby giraffe weighed about 160 pounds and stands over 6-feet tall.

This is the 48th calf born there.

Stay tuned for details on how you can help name the baby!

**Read more, here**