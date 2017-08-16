Want to take a ‘ride’ on Cedar Point’s new coaster? Here you go….

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cedar Point has revealed what's happening to the Mean Streak.

The coaster will now be called Steel Vengeance.

Here's your chance to take a virtual ride on it...just click on the video above and have fun!

It's the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster in the world, and will reach speeds of up to 74 mph.

At more than 200 feet tall, the amusement park says the new hybrid design combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure that provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster.