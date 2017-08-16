Sylvester Stallone filming new action movie at Ohio State Reformatory; extras wanted!

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Filming of a new movie starring Sylvester Stallone will begin next month at the old Ohio State Reformatory — and extras are wanted!

According to Mansfield City Councilman-At-Large, two members of a film production company spoke to city council at a meeting Tuesday night regarding the movie, “Escape Plan 3.”

Filming is expected to begin Sept. 13 and wrap up around Oct. 18.

The scenes primarily will be shot at the Ohio State Reformatory and Lahm Airport. The company also said they were scouting out for some office locations and may use wooded areas in town as well.

Some of the scenes will include tunnels at the jail.

According to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, Angela Boehm Casting is looking for extras for the movie.

The movie is scheduled for a fall 2018 or early 2019 release.

The film will be an action film based on a prison break. It will be Stallone’s second film in Mansfield.

The first was “Tango and Cash” with Kurt Russell back in 1989.