Swastikas painted on Lakewood driveway; Neighborhood responds with message of love

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Two swastikas were spray painted on the driveway of a Lakewood home.

Officers were called to the house on Belle Avenue near Clifton Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Lakewood police said the victim’s car window was broken overnight Monday. Then before 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone painted the swastikas on his driveway.

“Lakewood works very hard to maintain vibrant, inclusive and safe neighborhoods, and this type of shock graffiti has no place in Lakewood. Hateful acts must be condemned and confronted where-ever they occur,” said Lakewood Mayor Michael Summers, in a news release on Wednesday.

Another swastika was painted on the street in front of a nearby house. There are no suspects.

Lakewood Public Works cleaned the driveway, then State Rep. Nickie Antonio gathered neighborhood children to spread a message of love. Antonio provided the group with sidewalk chalk so the kids could draw hearts and suns. She called it a mission of love and community.

“Our best response is to get to know our neighbors and express that hate has no place in our community or our country,” Antonio said in a statement. The representative also lives on Belle Avenue.

Lakewood police said this is not considered a hate crime, but they are investigating the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.