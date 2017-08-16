Shredded Beef Jicama Tacos from Catering by Laurel!

Catering by Laurel
Shredded Beef Jicama Tacos
Serves 4 people
Shredded Beef:
3lb boneless chuck roast
2 Tbs. garlic powder
2 Tbs. onion powder
1Tb. cumin
2 Tbs. chili powder
1 Tbs. ground black pepper
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 Tbs. oregano
1 Tbs. thyme
2 Tbs. salt
Jicama Shells and Toppings:
1 large Jicama
Cotija Cheese or Queso Fresco
Fresh Cilantro leaves
Directions:
- Mix all the spices, brown sugar, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Rub the spice mixture on the chuck roast, cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 12-24 hours in the fridge.
- Place in the crock pot and cook on low for 8-10 hours or 4-6 hours on high
- Shred the beef and leave on the warm setting in the crock pot.
- Peel the jicama with a peeler.
- Using a mandolin, slice the jicama very thin. Thick enough to hold the filling but thin enough to be able to be folded into a taco shape without breaking.
- Place slices in water.
- Take the cheese and crumble it place to the side.
- Pick the leaves off the cilantro stems and place to the side.
- Assemble the tacos by removing the jicama from the water, pat try. Place the shredded beef in the middle of the taco, top with some cotija or queso fresco, and fresh cilantro, ENJOY!!